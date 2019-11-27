Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri

Was called 'Taliban' for wanting to play Sarriball: Maurizio Sarri

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 09:21 IST

Leeds [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has claimed that he was being dubbed as a 'Taliban' for wanting to play his own style of football known as the 'Sarriball'.
This style of Sarri was highly popular when he was with Napoli between 2015-2018 as he led the Serie A club to two-second place finishes in the tournament.
"I was defined as a Taliban because I always wanted to play my football, now it is not good enough because I adapt to the different characteristics of my players. If I had to listen to or read the things that are said about Juventus, I would go crazy. I just get on with my work," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying.
"I would like to see the most consistent team and certain attitudes, but we must take into consideration the different characteristics of our players," he added.
Sarri has steered away from his own style of football ever since joining Juventus as the team comprises of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala.
His performance with Napoli earned him a coaching stint with Premier League side Chelsea last season, but he was constantly criticised for wanting to play his own style of football.
He was later let go by Chelsea and then he went on to join Juventus.
"We will improve in many aspects, but you can't go for your personal taste and against the characters you already have," Sarri said.
"The team must be accompanied by implementing ideas, and we have real room for improvement. Right now, we are only showing flashes of what we feel we can achieve and we would like to show them more consistently," he added.
Juventus is currently placed at the top of Serie A with 35 points from 13 matches and the side will next take on Sassuolo in the competition on December 1. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 08:42 IST

Australian cricketers pay tribute to Phillip Hughes on his fifth...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): No cricketing fan can forget the period between November 25-27, 2014, as during that period, batsman Phillip Hughes passed away under tragic circumstances.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 08:25 IST

Champions League: Tottenham defeat Olympiacos

London [UK], Nov 27 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur defeated Olympiacos 4-2 on Tuesday (local time) in Group B of the ongoing Champions League here at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 08:02 IST

Trent Boult ruled out of Hamilton Test against England

Christchurch [New Zealand], Nov 27 (ANI) : Pacer Trent Boult has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test against England, as New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced a 14-member squad on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:11 IST

Pak cricketer Yasir Shah opens up on sharing meal with Indian...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah who shared a meal with an Indian cab driver in Australia on Tuesday said he had done so because the latter was refusing to accept the journey's fare.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:43 IST

Chris Gayle takes break from cricket

London [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): West Indies' destructive batsman Chris Gayle said he will not play any cricket for this remaining year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:39 IST

Gautam Gambhir unveils stand named after him at Arun Jaitley stadium

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir now has a stand named after him at the Arun Jaitely stadium. The cricketer-turned-politician himself unveiled the stand on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:37 IST

Team of Deepika, Ankita, Bombayla win bronze at Asian Archery...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 26 (ANI): The team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bombayla Devi on Tuesday bagged a bronze medal in women's team recurve at the ongoing Asian Archery Championships.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:32 IST

IOC condemns manipulation of the Moscow laboratory data

Lausanne [Switzerland], Nov 26 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday condemned the manipulation of the data retrieved from a tainted Moscow laboratory and said it will support the "toughest sanctions" against all those responsible for flagrant manipulation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:32 IST

We can cause problems to any team: Robertson confident ahead of...

Liverpool [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson is confident ahead of the Napoli clash as he said that his club has the potential of causing problems to any opponent they face.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:32 IST

Jurgen Klopp provides update on Joel Matip's fitness

Liverpool [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Joel Matip's fitness saying that the 28-year-old is not able to play or train at the moment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:51 IST

Phil Simmons impressed with India's pace attack

Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], Nov 26 (ANI): West Indies head coach Phil Simmons, who is impressed with India's pace attack said that the latter nation makes the world cricket exciting.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:26 IST

Ryan ten Doeschate joins NMB Giants as replacement for Farhaan Behardien

Johannesburg [South Africa], Nov 26 (ANI): Ryan ten Doeschate will join Nelson Mandela Bay Giants for the remaining Mzansi Super League (MSL) as a replacement for Farhaan Behardien, who has sustained an injury.

Read More
iocl