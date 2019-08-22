Watford [UK], Aug 22 (ANI): Watford Football Club on Thursday announced loan spells for two Under-23s players -- Dan Phillips and Harry Hudson.
The 18-year-old central midfielder -- Philips -- has joined Hemel Hempstead Town until January.
Hudson (18) joined Cray Wanderers on a one-month loan deal. Philips joined Watford in 2015 as a U-14 while Hudson joined the club back in 2017. (ANI)
Watford announces loan deals for two U-23 players
ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:48 IST
