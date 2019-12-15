Watford didn't score when they had chances: Klopp after victory

Liverpool [UK], Dec 15 (ANI): After beating Watford, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said their opponents lacked the ability to capitalise on the chances they got in the match.

Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Watford on Saturday in the Premier League.

"At 1-0, that's the result you never can rely on that the game is decided. No problem with that. In December and January especially, you need to show resilience - that's the most important thing. And we showed that, but Watford showed it as well, so I respect that," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"We had chances, we scored goals, but they had chances as well which they didn't score from - and that's for sure one reason why they are in the situation they are in. Two or three balls they missed," he added.

Mohamed Salah scored both the goals for Liverpool in the match in the 38th and 90th minutes.

With this victory, Liverpool consolidated their top position on the Premier League table as they now have 49 points, 10 points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City. (ANI)

