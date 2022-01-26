Watford FC appoints Roy Hodgson as new coach

London [UK], January 26 (ANI): Premier League club Watford FC has appointed Roy Hodgson as their new coach.

"The ex-England national team boss is joined by his trusted assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets so admirably from 2002 until 2005," stated an official statement.

Best known for leading the Three Lions during a four-year spell which took in Euro 2012, World Cup 2014, and Euro 2016, Hodgson has also managed extensively at club level in England and across the world.



Most notably in this country, he led Fulham to their highest ever Premier League finish and Europa League qualification, where the Cottagers knocked out the likes of Juventus, Wolfsburg, and Hamburg on their way to the final, eventually losing to Atletico Madrid.

Internationally, Hodgson has held the manager's position with the likes of Malmo, Inter Milan, Copenhagen, and Udinese - and he also led the national teams in Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and Finland.

Hodgson and Lewington begin preparations immediately for Watford's next Premier League fixture; away to Burnley on Saturday, February 5.

Watford FC is currently in the 19th spot in Premier League standings with 14 points from 20 matches. (ANI)

