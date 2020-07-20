Watford sack coach Nigel Pearson

Watford [UK], July 20 (ANI): Watford FC has confirmed the sacking of head coach Nigel Pearson ahead of their final two Premier League matches.

Watford has named Hayden Mullins as the interim coach of the side ahead of the matches against Manchester City and Arsenal.

"Watford FC confirms that Nigel Pearson has left the club with immediate effect. Hayden Mullins, with Graham Stack as his assistant, will take up the position of Interim Head Coach for the Hornets' final two Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season," Watford FC said in an official statement.

Pearson had taken the charge of Watford in December 2019 when the side was placed at the bottom of the table with eight points from 15 matches, Goal.com reported.

This is the third coach that has been sacked by the club during this 2019-20 season.

Javi Gracia began the season in charge of the side, before being replaced by Quique Sanchez Flores, whose second stint at Watford was over inside three months.

It looked as if that Pearson would the coach of the side for the time to come but a 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Friday proved to be his final game in charge.

Pearson leaves the club after seeing seven wins and five draws in his 22 matches in charge.

The club is currently placed at the 17th position with 34 points from 36 matches.

Watford will next take on Manchester City on Tuesday, July 21. (ANI)

