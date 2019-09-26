Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

We are better in penalty shoot-outs than in proper games: Man U coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:34 IST

Leeds [UK], Sept 26 (ANI): After edging out Rochdale AFC on penalties in the Carabao Cup, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the side is better in penalty shoot-outs than in proper 90 minutes game.
The proper match action between United and Rochdale ended in a 1-1 draw, after which a penalty shoot-out was played in which United came out triumphant 5-3.
"We handled it really well. I'm very pleased with the confidence. You know we're better in penalty shoot-outs than in proper games," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.
"We go 1-0 up in many games and again we go 1-0 up and you think 'go on then. It is the key now and it is a learning curve for these boys. We need to go for the second. At this club, you don't just sit back and hope that's enough. If you settle for good enough that's not what we want," the manager added.
Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Mason Greenwood, and Daniel James converted their penalties for United.
Greenwood had given a United lead in the 68th minute of the match, but Solskjaer's men had to go into penalties after 16-year-old Luke Matheson struck a goal for Rochdale.
Solskjaer praised Greenwood and said his performance is a positive for the team.
"He has got two great feet. It must be a nightmare for defenders with him one-on-one in the box. He can go both ways which for me is fantastic. You can just see that he has got quality. He will get his share of games. He is young and we have to allow him to grow," Solskjaer said.
United is currently at the eighth position in the Premier League standings and are 10 points behind table-toppers Liverpool.
The side recorded a 4-0 win against Chelsea in their opening match of the league but they have only won one match once since a tight 1-0 victory over Leicester City.
United will next take on Arsenal in the Premier League, while they will face Chelsea next in the Carabao Cup. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:54 IST

N Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath set to become TNCA president

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President N Srinivasan is set to become the President of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:32 IST

Uruguay registers first Rugby World Cup win after 16 years

Kamaishi [Japan], Sept 26 (ANI): Uruguay defeated Fiji 30-27 to register their first win in the Rugby World Cup after a span of 16 years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 08:29 IST

Harvey Elliot is a brilliant boy, says Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp

Leeds [UK], Sept 26 (ANI): After registering a 2-0 win against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp labelled striker Harvey Elliot as a 'brilliant boy'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 07:48 IST

Barcelona confirms Messi's injury, striker to miss upcoming matches

Barcelona [Spain], Sept 26 (ANI): Spanish club FC Barcelona on Wednesday (local time) confirmed that Argentine striker Lionel Messi elongated his left adductor during the team's match against Villarreal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:20 IST

Sebastian Coe re-elected as IAAF's President

Doha [Qatar], Sept 25 (ANI): International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) on Wednesday announced that Sebastian Coe has been elected as its President for the second term during the 52nd IAAF Congress in Doha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:38 IST

Gold medalist Arthi Arun upset for not getting enough support,...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Asian Powerlifting Championship gold medalist Arthi Arun, who recently won five gold medals in the Commonwealth Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships 2019, said she expected appreciation and support for her achievements.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:36 IST

Raheem Sterling helps me a lot, says Phil Foden

Leeds [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): Manchester City's Phil Foden admitted that teammate Raheem Sterling helps him in the game by giving tips.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:58 IST

India defeat Sri Lanka in SAFF U-18 Championship, secure semis spot

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 25 (ANI): India U-18 on Wednesday defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the SAFF U-18 Championship 2019 at the AFP Stadium here to secure their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:45 IST

Sussex Cricket signs Travis Head for 2020 season

London [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): Sussex Cricket on Wednesday signed Australian batsman Travis Head as their overseas player for the 2020 season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:35 IST

Will try my best to win gold in Tokyo Olympics: Amit Panghal

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): After becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in the World Boxing Championships, Amit Panghal on Wednesday said that he will work hard and try his best to win gold in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:25 IST

Holding hails Arsenal debutant Kieran Tierney

Leeds [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): Arsenal's Rob Holding lauded his teammate Kieran Tierney, who made his debut in the club on Wednesday against Nottingham Forest, saying that he was brilliant during the match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:04 IST

Sri Lanka to tour India next year for T20I series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced their schedule for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Read More
iocl