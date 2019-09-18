We are confident in our abilities, have prepared well: India Under-18 coach Floyd Pinto

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): India Under-18 football coach Floyd Pinto has said that the team is confident about their abilities and would carry on the winning momentum after their roaring success in Vanuatu last month.

"After the good showing in Vanuatu, the mood in the camp is very positive. All the boys are focused and determined to take the winning momentum into the SAFF Championship. We are confident in our abilities and have prepared well. We are looking forward to approaching the tournament with positivity and putting our best foot forward in all our games," the AIFF quoted Pinto as saying.

India had defeated Tahiti 2-0 to win the OFC Youth Development Tournament 2019 last month. Blue Colts scored twice in the second half of the game to lift the coveted trophy.

The team goes into the upcoming tournament SAFF U-18 Championship after an intense training camp in Bhubaneshwar.

The Head Coach also spoke about how the mega event will help in the preparation for AFC qualifiers.

"A good showing in Nepal will mean we can shift our focus towards the AFC qualifiers, which will be another step up and most difficult as compared to all the other tournaments. We hope to continue the momentum and if we do so, it will give us great confidence," he said.

Talking about the newly joined defender Narender Gahlot, Pinto said: "Having Narender join us from the senior team only adds to the experience that we currently have."

India's 23-member squad for the tournament is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Muhammed Rafi, Jitendra Singh, Akash Mishra, Narender, Bikash Yumnam, Sumit Rathi, Moirangthem Thoiba Singh, Hormipam Ruivah

Midfielders: Vikram Partap Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Tankadhar Bag, Givson Singh Moirangthem, Ricky John Shabong, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Lalrampana Pautu, Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu

Forwards: Aman Chetri, Manvir Singh, Gurkirat Singh

