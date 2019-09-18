AIFF
AIFF

We are confident in our abilities, have prepared well: India Under-18 coach Floyd Pinto

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): India Under-18 football coach Floyd Pinto has said that the team is confident about their abilities and would carry on the winning momentum after their roaring success in Vanuatu last month.
"After the good showing in Vanuatu, the mood in the camp is very positive. All the boys are focused and determined to take the winning momentum into the SAFF Championship. We are confident in our abilities and have prepared well. We are looking forward to approaching the tournament with positivity and putting our best foot forward in all our games," the AIFF quoted Pinto as saying.
India had defeated Tahiti 2-0 to win the OFC Youth Development Tournament 2019 last month. Blue Colts scored twice in the second half of the game to lift the coveted trophy.
The team goes into the upcoming tournament SAFF U-18 Championship after an intense training camp in Bhubaneshwar.
The Head Coach also spoke about how the mega event will help in the preparation for AFC qualifiers.
"A good showing in Nepal will mean we can shift our focus towards the AFC qualifiers, which will be another step up and most difficult as compared to all the other tournaments. We hope to continue the momentum and if we do so, it will give us great confidence," he said.
Talking about the newly joined defender Narender Gahlot, Pinto said: "Having Narender join us from the senior team only adds to the experience that we currently have."
India's 23-member squad for the tournament is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Niraj Kumar
Defenders: Muhammed Rafi, Jitendra Singh, Akash Mishra, Narender, Bikash Yumnam, Sumit Rathi, Moirangthem Thoiba Singh, Hormipam Ruivah
Midfielders: Vikram Partap Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Tankadhar Bag, Givson Singh Moirangthem, Ricky John Shabong, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Lalrampana Pautu, Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu
Forwards: Aman Chetri, Manvir Singh, Gurkirat Singh
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:07 IST

Mohali T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl first against South Africa

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the second T20I here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:01 IST

Pant, Saini named in Delhi's 16-man squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): India players Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini found a spot in the Delhi's 16-man squad which the senior selection committee announced on Wednesday for the first four matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:31 IST

Adrian expresses disappointment after Napoli defeat Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], Sept 18 (ANI): After losing to Napoli on Wednesday, Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrian expressed his disappointment saying that despite giving his best, the club suffered a defeat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:03 IST

Karim Benzema is one of the most underrated players in the...

Leeds [UK], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said Karim Benzema is one of the most underrated players in the world.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:48 IST

It can happen with any player, says Willian on Ross Barkley...

Leeds [UK], Sept 18 (ANI): As Chelsea's Ross Barkley missed a penalty against Valencia, Willian backed his teammate saying that it could happen with any player.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:11 IST

Babita Phogat congratulates sister Vinesh for qualifying in...

Balali (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian wrestler Babita Phogat congratulated her sister Vinesh Phogat for qualifying in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:03 IST

Patriots defeat Trinbago Knight Riders in super over

Basseterre [West Indies], Sept 18 (ANI): St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Trinbago Knight Riders in a super over here at the Basseterre on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:38 IST

All-round Steven Taylor makes it two wins in two games for USA

Dubai [UAE], Sept 18 (ANI): The USA bowled Namibia out for 121 before sealing a five-wicket win in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two match. Steven Taylor took four wickets and followed it up with 43 runs for a match-winning all-round performance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:28 IST

We want to keep playing good cricket, says Meg Lanning

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 18 (ANI): After taking a 2-0 lead and getting the better of West Indies team in the first two T20I, Australian captain Meg Lanning eyes for a complete whitewash in the series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:17 IST

Pakistan: Audit reports find massive corruption in PSL's first...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): The Auditor General of Pakistan in the special audit report indicated massive corruption in the first two seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:13 IST

China Open: PV Sindhu crushes China's Li Xue Rui

Changzhou [China], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated China's Li Xue Rui 21-18, 21-12 in the first round match of the ongoing China Open here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:02 IST

Vinesh Phogat makes it to Olympics, to fight for bronze against...

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after an impressive 8-2 win against returning world silver medalist Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl