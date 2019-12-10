We are going to be at our best: Lampard ahead of clash against Lille

Leeds [UK], Dec 10 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that his club is going to be at their best during the clash against Lille.

"I was fortunate to have big moments like this for the club. I like that this is a knockout, we are going to be at our best. It is a big game, almost like a knockout game," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

A victory for Chelsea will seal their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Lampard said scoring early in the game changes the face of the match.

"We have wanted more in our home games. When you score early in the game it changes the face of the game. When you play well but don't score you add the pressure yourselves," he said.

Chelsea will compete against Lille on Wednesday. (ANI)

