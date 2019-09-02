We are lacking everything: Casemiro after 2-2 draw against Villarreal

Leeds [UK], Sept 2 (ANI): After a 2-2 draw against Villarreal in La Liga on Monday, Real Madrid's midfielder Casemiro said his club is 'lacking everything'.

"We are lacking everything. We have to score goals and be better defensively. This is a team. If we defend, we all defend. If we attack, we all attack," Goal.com quoted Casemiro as saying.

Villarreal's Gerard Moreno scored the opening goal of the match when the game was in the 12th minute. Gareth Bale levelled the scores by striking just before the conclusion of the first half.

Villarreal again took a lead when Moi Gomez netted a goal but Bale again came to rescue his side and scored in the 86th minute. Consequently, the match ended on 2-2.

This was Real Madrid's second consecutive draw in the tournament as they drew against Valladolid as well.

Casemiro further said, "Real Madrid ore obliged to win always, this jersey makes it an obligation."

Real Madrid will now compete against Levante in La Liga on September 14. (ANI)

