We are not under pressure, Chennaiyin will be: Minerva Punjab boss Sachin Badadhe

Leeds [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): Minerva Punjab boss Sachin Badadhe on Tuesday said that he is confident that his team would display a positive performance in the match against Chennaiyin FC in AFC Cup.

He also said that the team won't be under pressure as all the pressure would be on Chennaiyin.

"We have prepared well and are focusing on this match because everything is decided by this match. It will be a good, competitive match for both teams," Goal.com quoted Badadhe as saying.

"Every game is a difficult game. We are not under pressure, Chennaiyin is under pressure because they need to win this. We have played four and drawn four, yet it all depends on us.," he added.

Minerva Punjab, who are the I-League winners of the 2017-18 season, have drawn their four games in group stages and now they find themselves in a must-win situation.

Chennaiyin FC is three points ahead of Punjab, but if Chennaiyin faces a defeat at the hands of Punjab, the league standings may shake up a bit.

Minerva boss believes that the team has learnt from their past mistakes and now they would be able to handle each and every situation.

"There was a bit of lack of concentration when we conceded the goals. That's a part we have worked a lot now. Hopefully, the errors don't happen now and we can win the game," Badadhe said.

"If you compare both the teams, I would like to say that our team is fitter, so that's an advantage for us. The last 20 minutes might be the decider for tomorrow's game. No injuries. We had some problems, but that's not an issue now," he added.

Minerva Punjab will take on Chennaiyin FC on June 19 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. (ANI)

