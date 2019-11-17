Igor Stimac
Igor Stimac

We are physically very fit for Oman clash, says Igor Stimac

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 18:43 IST

Muscat [Oman], Nov 17 (ANI): As India gears up for their first win in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers, head coach Igor Stimac said that the players are physically fit for the upcoming game against Oman.
"We are physically very fit and the players are not getting bogged down on the pitch or suffering cramps. Conditionally, we're doing well too. The recovery has been taken care of as per the plan, and that's the reason players have adapted to different weather conditions naturally," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Stimac as saying.
India played out a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in their last qualifier match on November 14.
"We have reached Muscat today. We have had a night stay in Dubai and it helped the players get good rest," Stimac said.
"We will have a training session in Muscat today evening to fine-tune our preparation before taking on Oman. We know how tough the game will be. So we have to make sure all players stay fit and deliver maximum on November 19," he added.
In the first leg, Oman edged past the Blue Tigers when they faced off in Guwahati on September 5. In what was skipper Sunil Chhetri's 112th appearance for the country, he had given gave the Blue Tigers an early lead to register his 72nd goal for India.
But, Al Mandhar smacked a late brace in last 10 minutes of regulation time to swing the tie in Oman's favour in front of a 22,000-strong Indian support in Guwahati.
"Qatar and Oman are two favourites in our group. The difference between the other three (Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India) is very less. Against Afghanistan, my team performed in the second half," Stimac said.
"This is a team for the future and we are in the process of becoming a tough team to play against. We had created chances to win every match until now. We even created chances against Qatar in the last minutes. We're improving gradually and that's what makes me proud," he added.
India will face Oman at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on November 19. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:59 IST

Shai Hope called in as cover for injured Dinesh Ramdin

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): West Indies have called wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope as the cover for injured Dinesh Ramdin in the third T20I against Afghanistan at Ekana Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 18:16 IST

India begins preparation under lights for day-night Test against...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Indian cricket team on Sunday began their preparation under lights in Indore for their second Test match against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:55 IST

Agar suffers gruesome injury while fielding in Marsh One-Day Cup

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 17 (ANI): Ashton Agar suffered a gruesome injury while fielding in Western Australia's Marsh One-Day Cup clash against South Australia on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:43 IST

Looks like Perry has a little bit of an AC injury: Erin Burns

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 17 : Sydney Sixers all-rounder Erin Burns said that it looks like her teammate Ellyse Perry has suffered an AC injury during their match against Melbourne Renegades on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:32 IST

Lee Cheuk Yiu clinches Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong, Nov 17 (ANI): Honk Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu lifted the men's singles title of the Hong Kong Open here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:09 IST

Jos Buttler happy to score century against New Zealand A

Dubai [UAE], Nov 17 (ANI): England's Jos Buttler is elated over reaching the three-figure mark against New Zealand A despite admitting it was just a warm-up match.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:08 IST

Ishant, Umesh move up in Test rankings

Dubai [UAE], Nov 17 (ANI): Indian pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have moved up in the recent Test rankings released by the International Cricket Council on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:58 IST

Manager Frank Lampard wants players to have a winning mentality,...

London [UK], Nov 17 (ANI): Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic has said that manager Frank Lampard wants to the players to have "a strong mentality, a winning mentality."

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 15:53 IST

Number one rank does not change anything, says Pat Cummins

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 17 (ANI): Australia pacer Pat Cummins said that the number one spot at the ICC Test bowling rankings does not change what he tries to do on the field.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:53 IST

I have to look at the way I conduct myself: Smith after being...

London [Australia], Nov 17 (ANI): Australia's Steve Smith, who was fined 25 percent of his match fees for dissent, said he has to look at the way he conducts himself as a lot of kids watch him play the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:30 IST

Mohammed Shami breaks into top 10, attains career-best Test ranking

Dubai [UAE], Nov 17 (ANI): India pacer Mohammed Shami on Sunday attained his career-best standing in the ICC Test bowling rankings after breaking into the top ten.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:36 IST

England players use Warner's name to spike book sales: Tim Paine

London [UK], Nov 17 (ANI): Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has said that England players use the name of opening batsman David Warner to spike their book sales.

Read More
iocl