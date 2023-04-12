We are realistic but we will not give up: says Thomas Tuchel after defeat against Manchester City in UCL

Manchester [United Kingdom], April 12 (ANI): Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich showcased their attacking prowess, but it all ended up in vain against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Even after enjoying possession and creating numerous chances against Guardiola's side, the scoreline (3-0) seemed biased towards Manchester City. A three-goal deficit has brought them closer to elimination rather than a semi-final spot in the UCL.

"This does not feel like a 3-0 but it is a 3-0 and it is a huge, huge task now to turn this around. We are realistic but we will not give up," said Tuchel in the post-match conference.

"It will not be over until we are in the shower," Tuchel added.

The turning point of the match came in the 27th minute of the game as Rodri broke the stalemate with a stunning strike from the edge of the box.



"If City gets this sort of goal it gets really, really difficult," said Tuchel.

Bayern responded strongly as Leroy Sane led the charge against his former team, but Ruben Dias and Ederson formed a defensive wall which kept the scoreline intact. City registered their second goal of the game with Bernardo Silva's header. This goal was enough to seal the fate in City's favour.

"The reaction was great during the first half. In the second half, it was even better. In the period where the goal could give us a huge boost of confidence, the opposite happened," Tuchel continued.

"The second goal shifted the momentum when it was our momentum. It was an individual mistake, a decision-making mistake and at the highest level in world football, it is brutal. This is a mistake that should not happen at this level in this part of the field. Clearly, we were not rewarded for our efforts." Tuchel added.

Bayern Munich will be back in action with hopes of turning the tie around against Manchester City in the second leg of the UCL quarter-finals on 20th April at the Allianz Arena. (ANI)

