We are rebuilding the team, says Diego Simeone

Leeds [UK], Sept 2 (ANI): Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said they are rebuilding the team as they have a lot of new players who need to get used to the system.

"There's a lot of new people in the team, we are rebuilding the team. A lot of new players are getting used to our system, to the way that we work and we need to win, win, win another time. We have three new defenders this season and there is a lot of responsibility on my shoulders, eight players left, eight new ones have come in," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

Atletico Madrid is the only club in La Liga which has won all their three matches so far in the tournament.

Simeone said they are excited but they need to 'stay quiet and work'.

"Everybody is very excited but we have to stay quiet and work," he said.

Atletico Madrid will now compete against Real Sociedad in La Liga on September 14. (ANI)

