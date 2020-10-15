We are working hard and looking forward to it: Ighalo ahead of clash against Newcastle United

Manchester [UK], October 15 (ANI): Ahead of the match against Newcastle United, Manchester United's Odion Ighalo said his team is working hard and looking forward to the Premier League clash.

"We are working hard and looking forward to it. We've been training hard. Those of us who did not go to the international teams have been working seriously hard," the club's official website quoted Ighalo as saying.



"Everyone is in top shape and, when those who have been in the international teams are all back, I think we are in good heart to win the game. I know we didn't start the season well so we'll try to start from this weekend and try to win the game to kick the season off," he added.

Manchester United suffered a massive 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham in their previous Premier League match. Therefore, the team will be looking to react properly to the defeat and make a comeback in the league.

Manchester United will take on Newcastle United on October 18. (ANI)

