We can play better, says Flick after draw against Union Berlin

Berlin [Germany], December 13 (ANI): Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick admitted that defending Bundesliga champions can play better after a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin on Saturday.

Berlin scored early in the fourth minute of the game at Alte Forsterei as Grischa Promel headed the underdogs into a shock lead.

Robert Lewandowski's 16th goal in as many games this season levelled proceedings just after the hour but Bayern were unable to find a winner in an entertaining clash.

Bayern's boss said that the team did not play the first-half with composure but he was satisfied with the second-half's play.



"The first few minutes we were not present on the pitch as we had wanted to be. We could have defended better when we conceded the goal, without question. When the first ball becomes dangerous, our composure is not there. We played the safe pass or a long ball. I wasn't too happy with that. We addressed that during the break. We wanted to play with more composure and occupy space better in the second half, to have men over," Bayern's official website quoted Flick as saying.

"I was more satisfied with the second half. We can definitely play better. Our idea is to put the opponent under pressure. Today we weren't able to implement it as we had planned. It will be a difficult season, we knew that in advance. Now we have to take the positives from the situation and improve on the things that didn't go so well," he added.

Bayern, who are top of the table on goal difference ahead of RB Leipzig after 11 games, have now fallen behind in each of their past five Bundesliga matches - a trend that forward Thomas Muller is keen to buck.

"We've often gone a goal down recently. It happened very early today. The union fought hard and played man-to-man. We made life difficult for ourselves, especially in the first 20 minutes. We need momentum again and to bounce back again," Muller said.

"We have the quality, mentally too, but of course it just happens that we not winning but rather drawing matches. It feels too little given our ambitions," he added. (ANI)

