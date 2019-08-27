We can't expect Eden Hazard to do what Cristiano Ronaldo did: Predrag Mijatovic

Leeds [UK], Aug 27 (ANI): Former Real Madrid forward Predrag Mijatovic said that Eden Hazard cannot do what Cristiano Ronaldo did as there is no player who can play like the Portuguese international.

"Hazard is a very good player, for sure. He is one of the best players in Europe. But, in my opinion, we can't expect him to do what Cristiano Ronaldo did. In my opinion, it's impossible - there is no player who can play like Ronaldo," Goal.com quoted

Hazard made a move from Chelsea and signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid in June this year.

Mijatovic said that pressure is different at Madrid to the pressure at Chelsea.

"The pressure at Madrid is different to the pressure at Chelsea and you need some time to handle that," he said. (ANI)

