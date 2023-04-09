We can't have too many complaints, says Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher after loss against Wolves

London [United Kingdom], April 9 (ANI): Frank Lampard's dream run turned into a nightmare as Chelsea lost 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium.

Chelsea had a bit of attacking flair while creating chances in the opposition's half but they had nothing to show for it. Wolves broke through Chelsea's defensive line-up with a moment of brilliance from the 24-year-old Matheus Nunes. He struck a wonderful volley in the 30th minute of the game.

This moment was enough to take Chelsea's hopes of clinching three points. At the end of the game, they could pick out faults in their performance.

"We can't have too many complaints," said Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher while talking to Chelsea.

"It was a disappointing game. We had confidence, we were up for it and excited for the game, but we were disappointed and angry because we want it so bad. We want to win games for the club, for the fans. It's just not clicking at the minute," Conor continued.



Wolves took directed the flow of the game in the opening minutes of the first half. Chelsea struggled to create space in the initial moments of the game. Even when Chelsea managed to break through Wolves' set-up and played out from the back, their attackers failed to provide the finishing touch.

After suffering a defeat on his return Frank Lampard's job has become even more difficult to pull off. In a single game, he has to analyze all the flaws in Chlesea's way of working.

"We know we are not in the position we want to be and there is always a reason for it, so I was aware of that and I did not expect to solve everything in one day," Lampard said.

"Analysing it, in a Premier League game you have to have more aggression in your game, more speed, more competitive duels that go your way, rather than the opposition," Lampard said.

"I am here to help with that,' he added, 'and it not stinging criticism but are there reasons we can be like that at times? I know there is a lot of talent there in the squad, I have seen that in the last couple of days, and I look forward to working more with it," Lampard continued.

Chelsea will feature in the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. (ANI)

