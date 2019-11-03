Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

We can't score five goals every day: Zidane after goalless draw against Real Betis

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:19 IST

Leeds [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): After witnessing a goalless draw against Real Betis in La Liga, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that they cannot score five goals every day.
"They defended very well. We won't score five goals every day," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.
Real Madrid had secured a 5-0 win over Leganes on October 31.
Zidane praised Real Betis saying that they are a 'good team' with 'very good players'.
"We have had chances. The goal is the only thing that we have lacked. Betis are a good team, with very good players. In the first half, we were superior in everything. We missed the goal, and then in the second, it was more balanced," he said.
Real Madrid has 22 points under its belt from 11 games in La Liga while Real Betis has only earned 13 points from 12 games.
Real Madrid will now compete against Eibar in La Liga on November 9. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:56 IST

Delhi T20I: Bangladesh won the toss, elect to bowl against India

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20I of the three-match series against India here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:39 IST

ICC names Asad Vala as captain of T20 World Cup Qualifier team

Dubai [UAE], Nov 3 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Asad Vala as the caption of the T20 World Cup Qualifier team of the tournament on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:54 IST

My dad will be very surprised, Andy Robertson after scoring a header

Liverpool [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson is elated over scoring a header during a clash against Aston Villa saying that his father will be 'very surprised'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:49 IST

India-Bangladesh clash: There are risks due to pollution but...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Despite high levels of pollution surrounding the national capital, the passionate fans of cricket want the match between India and Bangladesh to take place, though they agree to the fact that there is a risk for both players and the spectators.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:58 IST

Vietnam defeat India in first international friendly match

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Hosts Vietnam got off to a 3-0 win against Indian women's team in the first of the two FIFA international friendly matches at the VYFTC Ground in Hanoi on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:50 IST

India U19 stars Prabhsukhan, Jitendra hail Arrows

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming AFC U19 Qualifiers, Indian U19 players Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and Jitendra Singh hailed their stint in the I-League club Arrows.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:50 IST

PM Modi congratulates South African team for winning Rugby World Cup

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the South African team for winning the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:25 IST

Delhi T20I: 'Match between India and Bangladesh not called off yet'

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Despite a thick blanket of smog shrouding the national capital, the T20I match between India and Bangladesh slated to be played later today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has not been called off yet, sources in the BCCI said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:02 IST

Amid low visibility, toxic air quality, India-B'desh gear up to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series, the national capital continues to gasp for breath as air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas continued to dip on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:03 IST

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay completes 100 international caps for India

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team's forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay achieved the milestone of completing his 100 international caps for the country on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:53 IST

Indian women hockey team midfielder Monika completes 150...

Bhubaneswar (Odhisha), [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The second match in the two-legged FIH Olympic Qualifiers witnessed the Indian women's hockey team midfielder Monika achieve the milestone of completing 150 international caps.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:32 IST

Sydney T20I: Aus-Pak match stopped due to rain

Sydney [Australia], Nov 3 (ANI): The first T20I of the three-match series between Australia and Pakistan being played here at the Sydney Cricket Ground was stopped due to rain on Sunday, forcing the hosts to abandon their chase before the end of overs.

Read More
iocl