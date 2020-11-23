We condemn vile abuse directed at Pepe, Alioski: Arsenal

London [UK], November 23 (ANI): English club Arsenal on Monday condemned the abuse being aimed at their midfielder Nicholas Pepe and Leeds United's winger Ezgjan Alioski.

Both Pepe and Alioski are being subjected to social media abuse after Arsenal and Leeds United's goal-less draw on Sunday in the Premier League.

"We utterly condemn the vile abuse directed at Nicolas Pepe and Ezgjan Alioski on social media following our match against Leeds United," Arsenal said in an official release.

"This is completely unacceptable and we will be working with the police and authorities to do everything we can to trace and prosecute the culprits," it added.

On Sunday, Arsenal's midfielder Pepe was given a red card after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials noted the fact that he had head-butted Alioski.



The incident was not directly spotted, but referee Anthony Taylor had a look at the monitor and then he sent off Pepe.

Leeds United also condemned the abuse being hurled at both Pepe and Alioski and the club took to Twitter to say: "The vile abuse directed at Ezgjan Alioski and Nicolas Pepe on social media after yesterday's game with Arsenal will not be tolerated by #LUFC."

"We will work closely with the police and the footballing authorities to ensure those responsible are identified and punished," it added.

Arsenal is currently in the 11th spot in the Premier League standings with 13 points from nine matches.

On the other hand, Leeds United is placed in the 14th place with 11 points from nine matches. (ANI)

