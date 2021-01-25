We did some things really well, but others badly: Gross after defeat to Bayern Munich

Gelsenkirchen [Germany], January 25 (ANI): After suffering a defeat against Bayern Munich, Schalke head coach Christian Gross said his side did "some things really well, but others badly" in the match which led to the defeat.

Bayern Munich secured a 4-0 win over Schalke in the Bundesliga here on Sunday. Also, Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is now the record holder for the most clean sheets in the Bundesliga. The 34-year-old equaled former Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn's record of 196 games with a clean sheet in the 1-0 win against FC Augsburg on Thursday and picked up his 197th clean sheet with a solid performance against Schalke.

"We did some things really well, but others badly. Their goals came too easily from our perspective. We need to be in position a lot quicker. Above all, we need to improve in the air," the club's official website quoted Gross as saying.



"Despite the loss, today's game showed some progress. Our compactness was good, although still not where it needed to be. We need to carry on supporting each other -- we can only do this together. I hope Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Sead Kolasinac will be able to feature in Bremen, but I can't predict if they will yet," he added.

During the match, Thomas Muller netted twice while Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba scored one goal each to guide Bayern Munich to a commanding win.

With this victory, Bayern Munich has consolidated their top position in the Bundesliga table with 42 points, seven points ahead of the second-placed RB Leipzig. Whereas, Schalke remain at the bottom with just seven points. (ANI)

