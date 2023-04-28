"We didn't play that well," Erik Ten Hag's honest reaction after Manchester United's draw with Tottenham

London [United Kingdom], April 28 (ANI): Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United were held for a draw against Tottenham in the Premier League on Friday.

Manchester United led the game by 2-0 in the first half of the game with goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. But Tottenham came back in the second half to bring the game back to parity.

The Red Devils were bound to walk away with three points but their sharpness in the attacking half dropped in the second half, which allowed Tottenham to make a remarkable comeback.



"Yes, definitely. Although my opinion was we didn't play that well. We had a lot of chances but we didn't finish. We were not clinical enough, but we scored two times. And then you have to finish the game," said Erik Ten Hag after the match as quoted by Manchester United.

Ten Hag decided to use Fred in the second half of the game and after that United started to lose battles in the midfield. They created some openings but they were denied at the end by Fraser Forster. Bruno Fernandes had the best chance to seal the victory for United but his fortune didn't favour him this time as the post deflected wide off the woodwork.

"I don't blame one player. It was a brilliant action [before the shot]. And as I said, before half-time, we weren't clinical before the goal. I think we had to score more, although we scored twice in an away game, which is good."

"The goals we conceded, they were so easy. We didn't block the crosses and you have to be proactive there. We have to come out to block the shot with the second long ball and we didn't squeeze out - it was so easy for them and it kept coming and it was so easy to score a goal then."

Manchester United will be back in action against Aston Villa on Sunday. (ANI)

