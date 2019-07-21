We don't want to go to second line of player: Arsenal's Emery

Leeds [UK], July 21 (ANI): Arsenal manager Unai Emery said that they will not settle for a 'second line of player' as he aims to sign those who can improve the team.

"Some players are expensive and we are working on these possibilities because we don't want to go to the second line of player," Goal.com quoted Emery as saying.

"We are waiting. We have very good young players, but we are aware that we have to improve with some players in the squad, but only I want to achieve or to sign some, one or two or three or four players, only if we can be sure they are coming to improve our team only. Only that. There are a lot of names and the club is working," he added.

Emery's views came after his club thrashed Fiorentina by 3-0 during the pre-season on Sunday.

Arsenal will face Newcastle in their Premier League opener. Emery said that his all focus is on the Newcastle match and is preparing every player.

"Our mind is that we are starting the first match Newcastle and we are preparing every player," Emery said.

He was also optimistic regarding signing good players.

"I am positive we will achieve signing some good players to help us, but at the moment I think we are looking very well. I am very happy with the players and we are working behind with the club all we can to improve with some players from the transfer market," he said. (ANI)

