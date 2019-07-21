We enjoy having Harry in Leicester City, says Wes Morgan

Leeds [UK], July 21 (ANI): Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has said that the club enjoys having Harry Maguire in the team, who has not changed despite having links to Manchester United and Manchester City.

"He has been the same Harry that we know and love. You can see in the games he's putting 100 per cent effort into everything he does and his quality is there for everyone to see," Goal.com quoted Morgan as saying.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future but for now, he's still a Leicester player and we enjoy having him here. He's said nothing," Goal.com further quoted Morgan as saying.

Maguire joined the club back in 2017 and has played 69 Premier League games for the club.

Morgan also called Maguire one of their best players.

"There's going to be speculation because he's a top-class player who has done well at international level. Big teams are going to take an interest and that goes for many of our top players. People want our best players and he is one of them," he said. (ANI)

