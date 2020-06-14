We fought for the win until the end: Diego Simeone after 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao

Bilbao [Spain], June 14 (ANI): Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone on Sunday said that his club 'fought for the win until the end' after his side witnessed a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

"We were closer to earning the win in the second half and could have done so with Arias' chance," the club's official website quoted Simeone as saying.

"We fought for the win until the end at a very difficult stadium. We didn't manage to win, but we have to keep working because every match is like a final," he added.

Both the clubs were playing their first match after the resumption of La Liga, which returned to action on June 12.

Iker Muniain scored the opening goal of the match in the 37th minute, handing Athletic Bilbao a 1-0 lead. However, the lead did not last for long as Diego Costa netted an equaliser just after two minutes.

The second half witnessed a tough competition between both the clubs and neither of the side managed to score a goal.

Atletico Madrid are placed on the sixth position while Athletic Bilbao holds the tenth position on the La Liga points table. (ANI)

