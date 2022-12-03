We had several chances to score 3rd goal: Coach Diego Alonso after Uruguay's exit from World Cup

Al-Wakrah [Qatar], December 3 (ANI): Uruguayan coach Diego Alonso rued the team's chance to score the third goal against Ghana after they crashed out of the World Cup, despite their 2-0 win over the African team.

The coach mentioned that the team was up for scoring the third goal and also had plenty of chances to do so but all of them went begging.

"We wanted to score the third goal, we knew we could do it, and I think we had several chances to score the third goal. For 80 minutes we were qualified, we had chances and actions in the penalty area. In the end it wasn't possible, of course the emotional side was important but we had to fight to qualify," said the head coach as quoted by Sky Sports.



Alonso reflected on the team's performance from not only the last match but also from the previous matches and said that they need to analyze their play. He also added that the team's approach was brave and fearless.

"We have to analyse what happened tonight, but also the last two games. Uruguay isn't knocked out because of winning tonight. We were brave, not fearful, we had possession and were able to build up and link up. I would've liked to see this from us before, but that's what happened," expressed the Uruguay coach.

The Uruguay boss praised his players for going all out and putting everything they had into the match.

"I don't have anything to say to my players, they broke their backs and gave their best version. I don't want to use excuses, but everyone can see what happened to us in the previous match. I know that my players gave it all, they did their best and today I don't think we can say anything to our players," stated Alonso.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored a brace for Uruguay as they defeated Ghana 2-0 at Al Janoub Stadium but failed to advance to the last 16 despite the victory. (ANI)

