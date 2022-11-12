We have been far more consistent this season: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11 (ANI): Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham applauded his team for creating important chances and taking the opportunities that have come their way in the Indian Super League (ISL) season so far that has allowed them to remain unbeaten.

The team is geared up to take on Chennaiyin FC in the ISL at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The head coach added that the team has been more consistent this season as compared to the last one by creating more chances, maintaining a fair share of possession, and shoring up their defence, and wants to maintain these high standards going forward.

Buckingham was accompanied by the defender, Sanjeev Stalin, who revealed his motivation and aspiration to keep Mumbai City FC close to the top end of the table.

According to an ISL release, Stalin has been a regular starter in the team and believes that the team is implementing the head coach's ideas to win in all the matches.



Talking about the team's upcoming matches, head coach Des Buckingham said, "We started the season well. We are five games in so that means we've played the quarter length of the season and we're unbeaten. But more pleasantly, we have played far more consistent football and got better in each game that we have played.

"I think that was on show against ATK Mohun Bagan the other day, and if we continue doing that, then we will put ourselves in the position that we all want, come the end of the season. But it's important that we beat Chennaiyin FC first when we are away, that we continue to try to get better, and make sure we pick up the points from those games."

Speaking about their last match Buckingham said that it is important for them to transform opportunities into goals for the team.

"I think we had 21 efforts on the goal and we hit the post three times and then the crossbar. The pleasing thing for me is we are creating the chances. It's not just about creating the chances, it's about how we create those chances. It's important that we finish those opportunities on the goal, to make sure the game becomes more manageable for us, the earlier the better.

The other day, when the ball hit the post and went in, especially Alberto's one right in the end, but for me it's making sure that it's our game style, to make sure that we go to Chennaiyin FC and we create half the chances. It's the conversion that puts us in good positions," he further added. (ANI)

