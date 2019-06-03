We have more things to come: Sadio Mane after Champions League triumph

Leeds [UK], June 2 (ANI): Liverpool displayed a brilliant performance in the Champions League final as they lifted the title by beating Tottenham by 2-0 on Sunday. However, it seems like they are not done yet as Sadio Mane stated that "they have more things to come".

"We have more things to come. We will do everything to win [more] trophies with this squad," Goal.com quoted Mane as saying.

Mane was overwhelmed after winning the Champions League title and said that his 'dream has come true'.

"We are very proud and very happy to win this trophy. The dream has come true. I could not have anything better," he said.

All the Liverpool players contributed in the victory but it was goalkeeper Alisson who was stunning in the match and restricted the opponents from scoring even a single goal.

Mane eulogized Alisson and even went on to call him 'best in the world'.

"I can't describe how good Alisson was - I saw him make incredible saves for us. We are very happy to have him in our squad. He makes us even better. For me he is the best in the world," Mane said.

Although Liverpool clinched the Champions League title, they failed to lift the Premier League title as they fell one point short from the winner, Manchester United, who had 98 points. Therefore, in the next season, they will aim to turn things around to clinch the Premier League title as well. (ANI)

