We have nothing to lose: Solskjaer on FA Cup semi-final

Manchester [UK], July 19 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that his side has nothing to lose, heading into the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

His remarks came as Manchester United is slated to face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup later today.

In the Premier League standings, Chelsea and Manchester United are currently placed at the third and fifth spot respectively. Both the teams would be looking to finish in top four to cement a place in the Champions League.

"I think a semi-final is a one-off. We have just got to find the right temperament going into the game because it is an occasion to enjoy. It is a chance to go to a final," the official website of Manchester United quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We have done well to get this far and we have got nothing to lose really. I just want them to go out there and enjoy the game. Of course, it is going to be a tight game, we know all about Chelsea. We have played them so many times this season and they are a good team. But we are so close now to the final and I know that the boys are looking forward to it," he said.

Solskjaer also provided an update on the fitness of Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams, revealing that the former will not be ready in time for the match against Chelsea.

"Luke will be out, I cannot see him recovering. Brandon will hopefully be okay. He will try to join in training today, despite his eye. We will see if he can see the ball when he comes in! He should be fine," Solskjaer said.

Manchester United have played against Chelsea three times this season in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, winning all the three matches.

In the first semi-final of the FA Cup, Arsenal managed to stun Manchester City 2-0 at the Wembley Stadium. (ANI)

