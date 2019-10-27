We have the place we want, says Kovac after claiming top-spot in Bundesliga

Leeds [UK], Oct 27 (ANI): After Bayern Munich claimed the top spot in Bundesliga's points table, manager Niko Kovac said they now have the place they wanted.

"Now we have the place we want. We are now first in the Bundesliga," Goal.com quoted Kovac as saying.

During their Bundesliga clash on Saturday, Bayern Munich registered a 2-1 victory over Union Berlin. The club now has 18 points, one point ahead of the second-placed SC Freiburg.

Lewandowski, who scored the second goal of the match, became the first player to score in the opening nine matches of a Bundesliga season.

"Robert Lewandowski has set a Bundesliga record. That's nice. I'm glad that we all got out of the game healthy today. Because you know what I mean [because of the many injured]," Kovac said.

Despite the victory, Kovac feels there is room for improvement.

"I know we can still do better. If you look at the games from the last few weeks, it's always close games where we only are one goal in front at the end," he said.

Bayern Munich will now compete against Vfl Bochum in DFB Cup on October 30. (ANI)

