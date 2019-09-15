We have to accept the behaviour of the fans, says PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

Leeds [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Thomas Tuchel has said that the side needs to accept the behaviour of the fans towards team striker Neymar.

His remarks came after the match between PSG and Strasbourg. Fans were seen hostile towards Neymar and they were seen constantly booing the player.

"That is life, it is not easy for the fans too during the transfer market. That's why we have to accept their behaviour. I don't want to judge their behaviour, it's like that. It was not easy. It was not easy for Neymar as he is a sensitive guy, but he did well," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying

"He can play better, with more dribbling and more runs. He needs several games in order to find the right rhythm and his physical abilities to make our game faster with his sprints. He has the quality to decide the destiny of a game. I am happy he showed that in the last minute," he added.

Many supporters were seen with banners after Tuchel decided to include the Brazilian striker in the team. However, the hostile reception did not trouble Neymar as he scored a goal to hand PSG the win.

Neymar had missed the team's first five matches after being rumoured to leave the club and join Barcelona FC.

Earlier in the Ligue 1 competition, when Neymar was not a part of the squad, fans were seen holding banners in the stadium asking the player to "Get Out of the club".

PSG will next face Real Madrid in their opening match of the Champions League on Wednesday. (ANI)

