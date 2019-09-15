PSG coach Thomas Tuchel
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

We have to accept the behaviour of the fans, says PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 09:48 IST

Leeds [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Thomas Tuchel has said that the side needs to accept the behaviour of the fans towards team striker Neymar.
His remarks came after the match between PSG and Strasbourg. Fans were seen hostile towards Neymar and they were seen constantly booing the player.
"That is life, it is not easy for the fans too during the transfer market. That's why we have to accept their behaviour. I don't want to judge their behaviour, it's like that. It was not easy. It was not easy for Neymar as he is a sensitive guy, but he did well," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying
"He can play better, with more dribbling and more runs. He needs several games in order to find the right rhythm and his physical abilities to make our game faster with his sprints. He has the quality to decide the destiny of a game. I am happy he showed that in the last minute," he added.
Many supporters were seen with banners after Tuchel decided to include the Brazilian striker in the team. However, the hostile reception did not trouble Neymar as he scored a goal to hand PSG the win.
Neymar had missed the team's first five matches after being rumoured to leave the club and join Barcelona FC.
Earlier in the Ligue 1 competition, when Neymar was not a part of the squad, fans were seen holding banners in the stadium asking the player to "Get Out of the club".
PSG will next face Real Madrid in their opening match of the Champions League on Wednesday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 10:32 IST

This Australian attack makes you work hard for every run, says Joe Denly

London [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): After scoring 94 runs in the second innings of the fifth and final Ashes test, England opening batsman Joe Denly praised Australian bowling attack, saying "they make you work hard for every run".

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 08:52 IST

Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat, Kiren Rijuju flag off 'Great Ganga...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju and MoS Jal Shakti Ministry Ratan Lal Kataria flagged off "Great Ganga Run" at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 07:43 IST

Fifth Ashes Test: England extend lead to 382, end day three in a...

London [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): England ended day three of the fifth and final Test in the ongoing Ashes in a strong position after extending their lead to 382 in the second innings here at the Oval.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:23 IST

Pankaj Advani defeats Mike Russell to enter final of World...

Mandalay [Myanmar], Sep 15 (ANI): India's leading cueist Pankaj Advani on Saturday overcame England's Mike Russell 5-2 in the semifinals of IBSF World Billiards Championship in Mandalay, Myanmar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:20 IST

Tottenham thrash Crystal Palace by 4-0

London [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): Tottenham registered a massive 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the ongoing Premier League here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:03 IST

Liverpool secure 3-1 win over Newcastle

Liverpool [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): Liverpool continued their winning streak in the Premier League as they defeated Newcastle by 3-1 here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:13 IST

Kapil Dev 'given consent' to become chancellor of Haryana Sports...

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Soon after announcing that former India cricketer Kapil Dev will be appointed as the first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonepat, Haryana minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the venerable player has given his consent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:34 IST

Saurabh Chaudhary beats own world record score

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary during the finals of the Men's 10M Air Pistol national shooting trials T7 on Saturday won a score of 246.8, beating his own finals world record score of 246.3.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:37 IST

Spin attack will play a key part, says Gary Wilson

Dubai [UAE], Sept 14 (ANI): Gary Wilson, Ireland's T20I captain believes that spin attack will play a major role in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, which kicks off from October 18.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:22 IST

India defeats Bangladesh by 5 runs in Under-19 Asia Cup final

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 14 (ANI): India defeated Bangladesh by five runs to clinch the Under-19 Asia Cup title on Saturday here at Colombo.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:17 IST

Dani Ceballos needs to adapt faster: Unai Emery

Leeds [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): Arsenal manager Unai Emery said that Dani Ceballos needs to adapt faster with them.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:48 IST

South Africa is under pressure: Madan Lal

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A day before the commencement of T20I series, former cricketer Madan Lal said that South Africa is under pressure to face India.

Read More
iocl