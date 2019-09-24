We have to kick racism out once and for all: FIFA president

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged the football community to eradicate the menace of racism for once and all.

Infantino also talked out the football match between Atalanta and Fiorentina in Serie A. The game had to be stopped for three minutes after Fiorentina defender Dalbert Henrique Chagas Estevao reported racial abuse from the crowd.

"I want to say this here in Italy, in my country. Yesterday, again, we have witnessed in the Italian championship an example of racism. This is not acceptable any more. We have to say this. We have to say no to racism, in whatever form," Goal.com quoted Infantino as saying.

"No to racism in football, no to racism in society. But we don't have just to say it. We have to fight against it. We have to kick racism out once and for all in Italy and in the rest of the world. Out of football and out of society," he added.

The president of the apex footballing community gave the speech regarding racism before presenting Argentine Striker Lionel Messi the award for the Best Men's Player in Milan.

Inter Milan's striker Romelu Lukaku was also subjected to monkey chants during a team's match, while AC Milan's Franck Kessie was also racially abused by Hellas Verona's fans.

The racism incidents have been surfacing throughout the world as some Premier League players, including Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) and Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) were also subjected to racist comments on social media.

English football's governing body is in talks with social media giant Twitter to bring down the number of racist comments on the platform.

In September 2016, FIFA had disbanded its anti-racism task force. (ANI)

