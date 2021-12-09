'We hope to keep the winning momentum intact', says FC Bengaluru United's Arun Kumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI): FC Bengaluru United have enjoyed a stellar start in the ongoing BDFA Super Division League 2021-22. The defending champions are on an unbeaten streak, having won all seven of their games played so far, and not having conceded a single goal.

FCBU midfielder Arun Kumar D spoke about his club's performance, praising the positive environment at the camp.

"The squad is completely united and our preparation leading up to the tournament has been spot on. Our mindset is extremely positive and we have focused hard on every single game thus far. We hope to continue this momentum," said Arun Kumar in a statement.

The Karnataka footballer said that while the unbeaten run has played a great role in keeping spirits upbeat, the team is always aware that there is no room for complacency.

"There's a great feeling of unity and togetherness within the side. We all have a big smile on our faces when we are training and this reflects how happy and motivated we all are. We also know that still more hard work lies ahead and we are keen to keep proving ourselves on the field," he said.



On being asked about his role at the club, Arun said that his job is to keep the opposition at bay and boost the efforts of the defence.

"We have started well in the tournament and are keen to maintain the same intensity. I want to work hard in my role in the midfield to help keep the opposition at bay, not concede any goals and keep our clean sheet record intact," he said.

On a personal level, the 22-year-old further expressed a desire to play in the Indian Super League, and also don the Indian jersey.

"I want to represent my country and help India do well on the international stage. I would also like to see myself play in the ISL and give my best to my club. My motto - irrespective of whichever team I am in - is to not let my team down," he signed off.

FC Bengaluru United will face off against Kickstart FC in their next game on Friday, December 10 at the Bengaluru Football Stadium.(ANI)

