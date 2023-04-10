We lack consistency, confidence: Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's Premier League season

Liverpool [United Kingdom], April 10 (ANI): After Liverpool's successfully managed to turn around the 2-0 deficit into a 2-2 scoreline against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, the Reds have finally started to show some fight as Premier League approaches its climax with each passing day.

If Jurgen Klopp's men replicated this performance during the middle phase of this season they would have managed to stay in contention to lift the trophy, rather than fighting for the Top four spot.

"We lack consistency and confidence, these are the two things and now why don't you have confidence? Because we don't have enough positive moments and if you have them then you don't build on them or you misunderstand them - that's in life like it is in football, exactly the same. So, we have these ups and downs in games and over the season. That's something we didn't have ever before, since six or seven years, but we have it this year and that's obviously the situation we are going through," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said in the post-match conference.



"It's not cool, it's not something we wanted, but we go through this and I said it before the game: you don't sort it overnight. That's what we learned, obviously. Of course, when we had a normal start to the season, not perfect, and then you win 9-0 against Bournemouth - how can you not misunderstand that? It's not that the next game we were completely all over the place but we were expecting to score from pretty much each situation, we didn't, so we didn't build on that," Klopp continued.

Liverpool have had their moments to shine in the Premier League this season, but overall these moments were not enough to turn their campaign into overall success.

"So, there are so many things that happened this year. There is an explanation for each one but in general it's what I said, that's what we lack. And today that's why it's so important, this is not something now where we go home and don't get our arms down, it's just we helped creating an atmosphere in the stadium and the people were outstanding, especially in the second half, it was fantastic but that's because of the way we played and that's absolutely cool," Klopp added.

Liverpool will play their next game against Leeds United on Tuesday. (ANI)

