We need to be attentive, determined, selfless: Pioli ahead of clash against Verona

Milan [Italy], November 8 (ANI): AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli said his side will have to be "attentive, determined, selfless, and solid" during the clash against Verona as it will be a "complicated" match.

"Tomorrow's match will be complicated, it'll provide an opportunity to demonstrate our strength. We need to be attentive, determined, selfless and solid. We'll be up against a team that are building on their excellent season last year, and they have a coach who is well-prepared," the club's official website quoted Pioli as saying.

AC Milan currently hold the top spot on the Serie A table with 16 points from six games. In the previous match, the club suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lille in the Europa League.



The manager said they have analyzed the negative aspects and need to be ready to redeem themselves.

"We've analyzed the negative aspects and need to be ready to redeem ourselves, such defeats can be useful. We're all heading in the same direction, and we all want to make amends and display our worth and ambition," he said.

"We mustn't forget the path we're on and need to continue to work and grow. From a physical point of view, we're doing well. We need to manage things in the best way possible because we'll be playing many matches in close succession. The team is disappointed but motivated," Pioli added.

AC Milan will face Verona on Monday. (ANI)

