India football coach Igor Stimac
India football coach Igor Stimac

We need to continue to work hard and be patient, says Igor Stimac

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:45 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): After India's disappointing 1-2 loss against Oman in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, coach Igor Stimac said that the team needs to continue doing hard work and be patient to showcase better results.
India had taken a 1-0 lead in the first half as skipper Sunil Chhetri registered a goal in the 24th minute, but the team failed to capitalise as Oman scored two goals in the last ten minutes of the match to record a 2-1 win.
Al-Mandhar Al Alawi scored a brace for Oman to hand them a win in the match.
"We could have scored many goals in the first half and killed the game then, and there. My players are fitter than the Oman players, but they are more experienced. A time will come when we are not going to lose games like this, and put the game to bed early. But for that, we need to continue working hard, and be patient," All India Football Federation quoted Stimac as saying.
"The boys made me proud and I am sure all Indian fans as well. The way they played and fought for their country, and ran and chased down the opposition players was something we need to be proud of," he added.
Despite the loss, Stimac maintained a positive spirit and said that the team is stepping into the direct direction. He credited the team for being quick learners.
"The players are quick-learners and that is what makes me believe that we can do great things. We need to understand that we need to progress step-by-step. This is the new face of India and we have a lot of positive things to talk about, so let's keep talking about them," Stimac said.
"Everyone could see a new Indian team on the pitch - a team that was different from before, and one that has a bright future. We have many more options now in terms of players to choose from and we need to keep working on ourselves and move forward," he added.
Ahead of the team's next match against Qatar, the coach was hopeful of a comeback to bring their campaign back on the track.
"We have been working on many things, such as ball possession, and handling the ball well in tight areas. One can see that we are very stable now in the midfield, where there is a lot of pressure. You can see Borges and Thapa play differently from before. They are fighting and winning the second balls, and their composure in passing in all directions is brilliant," Stimac said.
India will next face Qatar in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Doha on September 10. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:20 IST

World Cup winner Cafu's son passes away while playing football

Atlanta [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Son of former Brazil captain and two-time World Cup winner Cafu has passed away after a suspected heart attack at the age of 30.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:53 IST

Messi, Ronaldo are unbelievable, says former Man City player...

Leeds [UK], Sep 6 (ANI): Former Manchester City player Micah Richards heaped praise on both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, calling them "unbelievable".

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:45 IST

Swimming Federation of India bans coach after molestation allegations

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has banned Surajeet Ganguly from any form of coaching or other activities related to the sport across India after videos and photographs of him allegedly molesting a minor girl surfaced on the internet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:52 IST

Bianca Andreescu sets up US Open final clash with Serena Williams

New York [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Canada's Bianca Andreescu will face 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the finals of the US Open as she defeated Belinda Bencic 7-6, 7-5 in the semi-final on Thursday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:01 IST

When a 12-year-old boy picked waste to fulfill dream of watching Ashes

Melbourne [Australia], Sep 6 (ANI): The oldest cricketing rivalry between England and Australia has a fan following like no other and to showcase his love for the team from Down Under, a 12-year-old boy, Max Waight, saved four years of 'hard earned' pocket money to watch the ongoing series in England.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:55 IST

Bob Carter appointed as New Zealand women's team coach

Auckland [New Zealand], Sept 6 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday appointed Bob Carter as the head coach of the women's team (White Ferns).

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:25 IST

Netizens hail Steve Smith after his double century against England

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The world number one Test batsman Steve Smith cannot stop scoring runs and in the latest, he scored a double century against England on the second day of the fourth Test in the ongoing Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 08:18 IST

Thailand qualifies for 2020 Women's T20 World Cup

London [UK], Sept 6 (ANI): Thailand defeated Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers to qualify for their maiden T20 Women's World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:56 IST

Serena Williams reaches her 10th US Open final

New York [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American tennis player Serena Williams on Thursday (local time) entered her 10th US Open final as she defeated the world number five Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-final match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:54 IST

Australia declares at 497/8, Smith scores double ton

Manchester [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): Steve Smith's double ton guided Australia to post a massive total of 497/8, after which they declared their innings in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against England here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:37 IST

Mumbai school student scales Ladakh's Mt Mentok Kangri II

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Kaamya Karthikeyan, a student of Navy Children School here and daughter of a Naval Officer, summitted her second 'above 6,000 metres' peak, Mt Mentok Kangri II on August 24.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:15 IST

Oman defeat India 2-1 in World Cup Qualifiers

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): India lost to Oman 2-1 in the opening group E match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl