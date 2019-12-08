We need to improve: Leonardo Bonucci after defeat against Lazio

Turin [Italy], Dec 8 (ANI): Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci has said that his club needs to improve after they witnessed a defeat at the hands of Lazio.

"We were punished by certain incidents, following a great first half in which we dominated without conceding anything to Lazio," the club's official website quoted Bonucci as saying.

"I don't think there was a different approach in the second half, it was normal for them to increase the pressure, but we had Dybala's opportunity which could have taken us to 2-1. We need to improve; this is obvious because we cannot concede so many goals," he added.

Juventus were beaten by Lazio 3-1 on Sunday during their Serie A clash. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal from Juventus.

"We also need find the desire and determination not to suffer. Now that this false step has arrived, we will now take the good things done so far and start working again," Bonucci said.

Juventus now hold the second position in the Serie A points table which is topped by Inter Milan. (ANI)

