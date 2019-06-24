We needed a game like that: Lionel Scaloni after Aregentina's first victory in Copa America

Leeds [UK], June 24 (ANI): After Argentina managed to secure a 2-0 win over Qatar in the ongoing Copa America, coach Lionel Scaloni has said they needed a game like that to gain confidence as this was the first win for the Albiceleste in the tournament.

"We have things to improve but we are satisfied. We needed a game like that to gain confidence. Especially in the second half, we played without fear. We will have to adjust some things against other types of opponents," Goal.com quoted Scaloni, as saying.

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez scored the opening goal of the match in the fourth minute. In the 82nd minute, Sergio Aguero added another goal to give his side a two-goal lead and the match concluded on the same.

In their opening match of the tournament, Argentina faced a 0-2 defeat against Colombia followed by a 1-1 draw against Paraguay. Moreover, with this victory, Argentina have secured their spot in the Copa America quarter-finals.

After the conclusion of the first two matches, Scaloni was exposed to a lot of criticism but he said: "I never think of myself. I always think of the national team."

Scaloni further added that players go out to play a game of soccer but it seems like they are going for a war, which makes it difficult for the players.

"I would like the message to be different, to be balanced at the end of the tournament. Everything surrounding the national team should be more balanced. Sometimes, these guys go out to play a soccer game and they seem to go out and play a war. With the pressure on them sometimes it is difficult to play," he said.

Argentina will now face Venezuela on June 29. (ANI)

