We only concentrate on our things, says Joel Matip ahead of Manchester United clash

Liverpool [UK], Oct 20 (ANI): Ahead of the "special game" against Manchester United, Liverpool's Joel Matip said they only concentrate on their "things".

"We are focused every game but I think for everybody it's also a special game. Both teams want to win and they have a different point of view for the game, but it doesn't matter how it looks for them," the club's official website quoted Matip as saying.

"We only concentrate on our things and we want to win and that's the most important point," he added.

Liverpool top the Premier League's points table with 24 points and have won all their eight matches so far. On the other hand, Manchester United are struggling as they are placed on the 14th spot with just nine points.

Matip further stated: "You always want to be in front but it's only the beginning of the season and it's better to be on the top at the end! Only the next game counts and this is how we have to work. This is the only way to have success."

Liverpool will compete against Manchester United on October 20. (ANI)

