We played game well: Bonucci after victory

Turin [Italy], Jan 23 (ANI): After a victory over Roma, Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci expressed his elation saying that they 'played the game well'.

Juventus secured a 3-1 win over Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Thursday. Bonucci also netted a goal in the match.

"We must never give up because, as we have seen tonight, as soon as we drop our levels, we find ourselves in difficulty. Roma play proactive football, so as soon as we stopped running and attacking on the second balls, they led us to defend in our area. But the first half was good, we played the game well," the club's official website quoted Bonucci as saying.

Juventus also top the Serie A table with 51 points, four points ahead of the second-placed Inter Milan. However, Bonucci stressed that four-point lead means nothing and they need to keep working hard.

"The points advantage in the league? It is nothing, four points are nothing. There are still a lot of games missing, it would be crazy if four points are enough to go all the way. We have to work, improve and sacrifice ourselves" he said. (ANI)

