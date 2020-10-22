We tackled game against Atletico Madrid with aplomb: Hansi Flick

Munich [Germany], October 22 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is pleased with his side's dominant victory over Atletico Madrid and said the team tackled the match with 'aplomb'.

Bayern Munich registered a 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League here on Thursday.



"It was a difficult task, we tackled it with aplomb. We made good use of the space we wanted to focus on. I'm very pleased, with the result too. We scored four sumptuous goals, each better than the last. We enjoyed the Champions League restart. It's crucial to win the first match, we absolutely wanted to achieve that. I liked our physicality in defence today," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

Kingsley Coman struck twice during the match while Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso score one goal each to hand the German side a win.

After the match, Coman said: "We turned in a very good display, I scored two goals, which makes me very happy. Of course, I thought back to the goal in the final. But it's a new Champions League campaign, we want to keep winning. We have a very good team and play very well together. I hope we'll keep it up. I moved to the middle before I scored the opener, Joshua's pass was perfect. I controlled the ball well and finished." (ANI)

