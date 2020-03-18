We try to support Jurgen in best way possible: Pepijn Lijnders

Liverpool [UK], Mar 18 (ANI): Liverpool's assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said he try to support coach Jurgen Klopp in the best way possible.

Lijnders is an assistant manager for the Reds alongside Peter Krawietz.

"We try to support Jurgen in the best way possible. I'm responsible for the training process, Peter is really responsible for the analysis of the opposition and analysis of our team. All the ideas Jurgen has and the way he wants to set up and be competitive in each game, we just try to support him in the best way possible," the club's official website quoted Lijnders as saying.

Lijnders further stated that they 'search for perfection knowing that perfection doesn't exist'.

"Everybody knows you are a product of your own environment - the better people you have around you, the easier things become. I am blessed, of course, that Jurgen has this trust and gives me the freedom. We are blessed [with] our group - and you speak about Peter, me and the gaffer but there are so many people," he said.

"The departments, how they evolved over the last four or five years, they all search for perfection knowing that perfection doesn't exist. See how our pitches are prepared each day by our ground staff... these things make us consistent," Lijnders added.

Liverpool top the Premier League table with 82 points, 25 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City.

However, currently, Premier League has been postponed until April due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time," Premier League said in a statement on March 13. (ANI)

