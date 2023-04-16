We want it to be like that: Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes on their upcoming football schedule

Manchester [United Kingdom], April 16 (ANI): Manchester United are currently fighting for trophies in all competitions and depending on their progress they will have the busiest month in terms of the number of games to play.

While many teams fail to cope with the pressure of playing games after every three days, Manchester United's star player Bruno Fernades believes that the Red Devils enjoy playing in all competitions at this stage.

"We want it to be like that [busy] because we want to play in different competitions," he said when asked about their condensed fixture list. "We still have the chance to win two of them and we still want to be in the top four. So it's nice to be in that position. It's tough but it's nice at the same time," says Bruno Fernades while speaking to Manchester United.





While the Portuguese midfielder enjoys the pressure, Manchester United's overall game suffers due to the lack of fatigue and aggression on the pitch. This factor has been evident in their recent games and especially against Sevilla in their first leg of the UEFA Europa League.

However, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag focused on the positives in such situations rather than dwelling on the negatives.

"There were a lot of positives in this game, I think until the 81st minute we controlled the game. In the 81st minute, we created a big chance and it should have been three nil, but also before that, we had our chances to make it three. We didn't and then we lost focus, we made mistakes and the opponent benefited from it; although we made the goals by ourselves and that's a big lesson," Hag said while speaking to Manchester United.

The Red Devils will face Sevilla in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final on Friday. After that, they will go to Wembley to face Brighton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday. Five days later they will visit London to face Tottenham which will be a crucial game in terms of the Premier League. (ANI)

