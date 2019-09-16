We want Messi to play: Marco Reus ahead of Champions League clash

Leeds [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus said he wants Barcelona's Lionel Messi to play when both the teams will come face to face in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Messi has already missed club's opening four La Liga matches due to calf problem. However, the Argentine found a spot in the 22-man squad that Barcelona announced on Monday.

"We want Messi to play, but we cannot influence what tomorrow will look like. We do not want to talk that much about the opponent. Everyone knows that he is the best, but we play at home and want to win," Goal.com quoted Reus as saying.

Reus said that it will be a difficult game and they will have to be brave.

"A difficult game awaits us. We have to be careful and will we have to suffer a lot in the game. We have to be brave and play our game, put ourselves forward and then hope to score goals," he said. (ANI)

