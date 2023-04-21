We want to fight for it: Mikel Arteta speaks ahead of Arsenal's clash against Southampton

London [United Kingdom], April 21 (ANI): Arsenal will be back in action against Southampton on Saturday after dropping points against Liverpool and West Ham United on two consecutive weekends.

Two slip-ups allowed Manchester City a chance to catch up with the Gunners as the Premier League race is now bound to go down to the wire. As many critics began to question Arsneal's entire season based on their last two results and have ruled them out, Mikel Arteta on the other hand has full belief in his vision and wants to fight for it irrespective of what transpires around his team.

"Nothing - I cannot communicate it enough here properly but what I can say is that our players have full belief in what we do and what we know is that what is at stake is incredibly beautiful and we want to fight for it. The best way to do it every single day is what we continue to do, and tomorrow play really well, play with our crowd every single ball and create an incredible atmosphere and win the game," Mikel Arteta said in the pre-match conference as quoted by www.arsenal.com.



Even though Arsenal are on the brink of losing their lead to title defenders Manchester City, Arteta knows that his team will produce a result in front of their home fans.

"I'm very confident. Twists and turns are part of anything you do, especially in football. Whatever the aim or the target is, it is not going to go in a linear progression. You have to know that and prepare for that and the way the team reacted this week is incredibly positive and we want to see that tomorrow night," Arteta continued.

Even if Arsenal ends up dropping points against Southampton, they will still have a chance to take control as they will visit the Etihad Stadium on the 27th of April. This game could potentially decide the fate of both teams and the Premier League title. (ANI)

