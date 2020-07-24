We want to go there and dominate the game: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Leicester City clash

Manchester [UK], July 24 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Leicester City, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the club wants to go there and "dominate the game".

Manchester United sit on the third position on the Premier League table, a point ahead of the fifth-placed Leicester City. A draw at the King Power Stadium will be enough for Solskjaer's men to secure Champions League qualification for 2020/21.

"We're looking forward to the game; we've given ourselves a good chance of being in the Champions League next year. We can't go into a game thinking about what the outcome could be. We just have to go and perform, and perform to a high enough level for us to get a result," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We want to go there and dominate the game - we wanted to get to this position, having to go Leicester to need to beat them. We're not going to change our approach. We want to go there to try to win the game," he added.

The manager further stated that they are going into the match with a "strong frame of mind".

"Well, focus and concentration are very important in football. When you play against quality teams and players, one lapse of concentration can hurt you," he said.

"We're going to go into it with a strong frame of mind and it's not job done. We have one more game in this season and that's just this season. That's a journey for this team, it's one extra step," Solskjaer added.

Manchester United will take on Leicester City on July 26. (ANI)

