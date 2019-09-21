We want to win against Uzbekistan: Bibiano Fernandes

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Sept 21 (ANI): After defeating Turkmenistan and Bahrain by identical 5-0 margins in the U16 AFC Qualifiers, India U16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes said the team wants to win the last game against Uzbekistan to book their spot in the AFC finals.

"We want to win it and come out of the group with nine points. We had set an objective of winning all three games in the group, before coming here, and we intend to fulfil that objective, regardless of what the equations are," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Fernandes as saying.

Uzbekistan have defeated Bahrain 3-1, and overcome Turkmenistan 3-2. That has put them on six points but at a goal difference of plus three. So, even a draw against hosts and Asian powerhouses Uzbekistan would suffice.

"We have had two good results. We need to go into the last game against Uzbekistan with the same attitude. A draw is never in our mind," Fernandes said.

As per the regulations, the 11 group winners, and the 4 best second-placed teams will make it to the finals, with Bahrain being automatic entrants on the virtue of being the hosts.

Bibiano's rival counterpart Azamat Abduraimov said: "It's evident in the manner they play. Despite playing at home, we will respect them. We will go out to secure a victory, but that won't be easy. It will be an interesting match."

The match between India and Uzbekistan will take place at JAR Stadium here on September 22. (ANI)

