Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum

We were better team in the second half: Wijnaldum after 1-1 draw against Napoli

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:24 IST

Liverpool [UK], Nov 28 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum feels that his club was a better team in the second half during their clash against Napoli.
Liverpool witnessed a 1-1 draw against Napoli in Champions League on Thursday. Dejan Lovren had scored an equaliser for Liverpool in the 65th minute but the club failed to score another goal.
"We started well in the second half, we were the better team in the second half but it didn't result in a lot of chances, or a lot of big chances and that's something we have to work on, in circumstances like this to still create chances," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying.
Wijnaldum said that Liverpool fought till the end and is happy with Lovren's strike.
"We tried to fight until the end of the game and that's what we did. We were happy that we could score the equaliser. Now we have to finish it against Salzburg," he said.
The club will now compete against Salzburg and need to avoid a defeat in order to secure passage to get into the knockout stages of the competition.
Wijnaldum stated that they will have to give everything during the match against Salzburg.
"In this case, you mustn't be too comfortable because we know how good Salzburg can be. We know how good we can be if we are concentrated and give 100 per cent. Every game is different," Wijnaldum said.
"What we have to do is give everything and try to make the best of it. Hopefully, we'll get a good result there," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:42 IST

Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp inducted into LMA Hall of Fame

London [UK], Nov 29 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have been inducted into League Manager Association's (LMA) Hall of Fame.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:18 IST

Indian football enthusiasts behave like fans from Europe: City...

Leeds [UK], Nov 29 (ANI): After acquiring a major stake in Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC, Ferran Soriano, CEO of City Football Club (CFC) said that the Indian football enthusiasts behave like fans from Europe and there is no doubt that the country will become a major football nation in

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:03 IST

Andre Russell excluded from Windies squad for series against India

St John's [Antigua and Barbuada], Nov 29 (ANI): All-rounder Andre Russell has been excluded from the West Indies' ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming series against India, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Thursday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:55 IST

Rijiju optimistic about India doing well in 2020 Olympics

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju is optimistic about India doing well in the 2020 Olympics as he feels there are many "strong contenders" who have qualified for the mega-event.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:22 IST

Kiren Rijiju confers Khel Ratna to Bajrang Punia

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday felicitated wrestler Bajrang Punia with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna at the Sports Authority of India headquarter here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:21 IST

Ambition is to make Mumbai City FC best football club in Asia:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday said that his ambition is to make Mumbai City FC the best football club in Asia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 22:14 IST

India makes winning start at 13th South Asian Games

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 28 (ANI): India on Thursday got off to a winning start at the 13th South Asian Games, which is being held here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:47 IST

We are fully prepared to host India's T20I: Mohammad Azharuddin

Hyderabad [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday said they are 'fully prepared' to host India's first T20I match against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:29 IST

HS Prannoy crashes out of Syed Modi International Championship

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Indian shuttler HS Prannoy crashed out of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:46 IST

Indian junior women's hockey team departs for 3-nation tournament

Bengaluru [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Indian junior women's hockey team on Thursday departed from here to take part in the three-nation tournament in Canberra, Australia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:19 IST

Dravid disappointed over Indian coaches not getting opportunities in IPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Former cricketer Rahul Dravid has expressed his disappointment over Indian coaches not getting opportunities in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:10 IST

Guwahati: FIFA delegation inspects Indira Gandhi Stadium for U17...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The FIFA delegation along with members of the Local Organising Committee visited the Indira Gandhi Athletic International Stadium, and had a comprehensive look at the stadium and the training facilities here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl