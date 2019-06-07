We were better team, only difference was they had Ronaldo, says Xhaka after facing defeat

Leeds [UK], June 7 (ANI): After facing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Portugal in the Nations League semi-finals on Thursday, Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka enunciated that they were a better team and the only difference between both the teams was they had Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I think we had a very good game. In my opinion, we were the better team but the difference is they have Ronaldo. It's unbelievable what a player he is. He's one of the best players in the world," Goal.com quoted Xhaka as saying.

Portugal bigwig Ronaldo stunned the Switzerland side as he scored a hat-trick during the match to help his side secure a spot in the final.

"He's special because he knows always where you have to go and to be. I think we had him in our hands but, in the end, he scored three times and we lost the game. I think we can be proud of how we play, against a very good team," he added while praising Ronaldo.

Xhaka also praised the 34-year-old for his 'unbelievable quality'.

"Those two are clear of the rest. If you play at 34 on this level you deserve a lot of respect. He shows in all the games - international and with Juventus - that he has unbelievable quality," Xhaka said.

Switzerland will now face England for the third position in the Nations League on June 9. (ANI)