Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka
Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka

We were better team, only difference was they had Ronaldo, says Xhaka after facing defeat

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 15:19 IST

Leeds [UK], June 7 (ANI): After facing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Portugal in the Nations League semi-finals on Thursday, Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka enunciated that they were a better team and the only difference between both the teams was they had Cristiano Ronaldo.
"I think we had a very good game. In my opinion, we were the better team but the difference is they have Ronaldo. It's unbelievable what a player he is. He's one of the best players in the world," Goal.com quoted Xhaka as saying.
Portugal bigwig Ronaldo stunned the Switzerland side as he scored a hat-trick during the match to help his side secure a spot in the final.
"He's special because he knows always where you have to go and to be. I think we had him in our hands but, in the end, he scored three times and we lost the game. I think we can be proud of how we play, against a very good team," he added while praising Ronaldo.
Xhaka also praised the 34-year-old for his 'unbelievable quality'.
"Those two are clear of the rest. If you play at 34 on this level you deserve a lot of respect. He shows in all the games - international and with Juventus - that he has unbelievable quality," Xhaka said.
Switzerland will now face England for the third position in the Nations League on June 9. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 18:12 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Eng-Bangladesh clash

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Both England and Bangladesh have won one match each and lost the other in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup so far. These two sides clash with each other on June 8 in Cardiff and they will be looking to go away with a victory.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 18:12 IST

ICC recieves BCCI's request related to Dhoni's army insignia

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC), the apex cricketing body on Friday received the Board of Control for Cricket in India's request (BCCI) relating to the army insignia worn by wicket-keeper batsman M S Dhoni in India's match against South Africa on June 5.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 18:01 IST

COA has written to ICC not to remove Dhoni's army insignia, says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): COA chief Vinod Rai on Friday said that they have written to the ICC not to remove wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni's army insignia. However, he acknowledged if the apex cricketing body is against it, they will take the permission.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 16:33 IST

New Zealand to host India in all 3 formats next year

Christchurch [New Zealand], June 7 (ANI): India will tour New Zealand next year to play in all three formats, beginning January 24.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 16:24 IST

Dhoni's sporting Balidan badge has been blown out of proportion:...

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Lieutenant General (Retd) Vinod Bhatia on Friday said India wicket-keeper MS Dhoni's decision to sport the Balidan badge on his gloves in the World Cup match against South Africa on June 5 has completely been blown out of proportion.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 16:05 IST

Suresh Raina backs Dhoni on Balidan-badge row

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday backed M S Dhoni on his decision to sport the 'Balidan' badge on his gloves in the team's match against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on June 5.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:51 IST

BCCI should stand with Dhoni: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should stand with M S Dhoni on the gloves controversy as it has nothing to do with politics.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:29 IST

We have written to ICC, says CoA chief Vinod Rai on Dhoni's...

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Amid controversy regarding MS Dhoni wearing gloves with 'Balidaan' insignia, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Friday said they have written to International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the issue seeking permission from the cricket governing body

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:09 IST

Dhoni and BCCI need to convince ICC to keep the insignia

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Cricket's governing body, ICC, on Friday said that if M S Dhoni and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) manage to convince them that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message it may consider allowing him to continue wearing

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:26 IST

#DhoniKeepTheGlove: Twitterati backs Dhoni

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): ICC's request to BCCI seeking the removal of Army insignia from Mahendra Singh Dhoni's gloves has met with sharp reactions from Indian fans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:26 IST

It's not just Ronaldo, we're going to face great Portugal:...

Leeds [UK], June 7 (ANI): Netherlands are all set to vie against Portugal for the Nations League final and former's Virgil van Dijk feels that it is not only Cristiano Ronaldo that they are going to face but a 'great Portugal' side.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:29 IST

West Indies 'frustrated' over poor umpiring

London [UK], June 7 (ANI): The poor display of umpiring during the 11th match of the World Cup being played between Australia and West Indies, made latter's Carlos Braithwaite say that the umpiring was 'frustrating.'

Read More
iocl