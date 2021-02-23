We will be 'fearless' against Ukraine, says Maymol Rocky

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): A day prior to the last match of the Indian women's team against Ukraine, head coach Maymol Rocky stated that her side will be "fearless" against the opponent on the exposure tour to Turkey.

"It is our last match here so we will go all out against Ukraine. We intend to play fearlessly, and we will give our best for this match," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Maymol as saying.

For the record, India are ranked 53 in the FIFA table in comparison to Ukraine at 24.

Rocky further went on to highlight that the team has learnt a lot from the last two matches against Serbia and Russia especially because this was the first time that the girls were playing against quality opposition after months of lockdown, followed by a two-month camp.



"These were the first matches we played after so many months of lockdown -- that too against such strong teams like Russia. There were a lot of learnings on the pitch," she informed.

India are all set to host the AFC Women's Asian Cup next year, the preparation for which has already begun, with a two-month camp in Goa, followed by three matches in Turkey.

India forward Dangmei Grace feels that playing against strong sides like Serbia, Russia and Ukraine will help prepare the team for the upcoming challenges against the best nations in Asia.

"There are a lot of things to learn and improve as a team and as an individual from the match against Russia. We will be facing even tougher teams in the AFC competitions. So we need to stay positive and keep working," said Grace.

"One good thing is that we have a good amount of time on our hands, and that we are on the right track. All the learnings that we have taken from these matches will help improve us further," she added. (ANI)

