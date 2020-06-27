'We will not stop': Klopp promises ruthlessness after securing PL title

Leeds [UK], June 27 (ANI): After securing the Premier League title win, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has promised ruthlessness, saying his 'side will not stop'.

His remarks come as Liverpool won the Premier League after a wait of 30 long years.

The side wrapped up the title win as Chelsea defeated Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

"The last 13 months were pretty special for us, it is true. I would like to involve the year before because it was an incredible time in my football life. I did not experience it before, not that good, the consistency the boys show is so exceptional," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"We will not stop, we really have to stay focused, because we see the opportunity. I will promise we will improve. But this will not mean we will win everything, but that we will improve. City is exceptional, so I cannot promise that we will win something," he added.

Liverpool currently has 86 points from 31 matches this season. The side still can break few records this season.

The side can create a record of winning all their home games in a single Premier League season.

Liverpool just needs 15 points more this season to register the most number of points in a single Premier League season.

The side will next take on Manchester City on Thursday, July 2. (ANI)

